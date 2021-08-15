learning platform - elearning - education website-wordmark logo

Salingua Lernberatung is online educatio website for children, they try to teach kids with play, joy and with a smile. This was wordmark logo design for them, I tried here to focus smile, joy and colorful.

Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

-------------

Let's discuss yours project :

rumzzline@gmail.com

rumon.chw@gmail.com

Join @ Skype Or WhatsApp: +8801729-169362

------------

Discover more @

www.therumzzline.com

Find me @

Facebook - Behance - Instagram - LinkedIn - Uplab

Related Keywords:

#learninglogo #onlineeducationlogo #teaching #course #pupil #academy #play #joy #discover #online #homework #modernwordmarklogo #rumzzline #ahmedrumon #logobranding #modernlogodesign #logodesign #logodesignbranding #logofolio #brandidentitydesign #visualbranding #visulidenity #logodesigner #hirelogodesigner #exceptional #graphicsdesigner #freelancersylhet #buildingastrongbrandidentity #greatmodernlogos # creativedesignagency