learning platform - elearning - education website-wordmark logo logofolio kids illustration learn online education typography modern logo design logo identity design play joy colorful visual branding branding wordmark logo ahmed rumon rumzzline teaching elearning course learning platform
Salingua Lernberatung is online educatio website for children, they try to teach kids with play, joy and with a smile. This was wordmark logo design for them, I tried here to focus smile, joy and colorful.

Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

