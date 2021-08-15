Aditia Prabowo

Musicku Landing Page

Aditia Prabowo
Aditia Prabowo
  • Save
Musicku Landing Page minimal music landing page hompage design homepage website clean populer music ui music straming minimalist design web design landing page app design ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!👋

Here are my exploration Musicku Landing page
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you all enjoy! 🤗
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou 🙏🏻

Aditia Prabowo
Aditia Prabowo

More by Aditia Prabowo

View profile
    • Like