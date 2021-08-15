Imam Wijanarko

lettering-logo

Imam Wijanarko
Imam Wijanarko
  • Save
lettering-logo handmade cake shop vector branding logos brand best logo typography handlettering culinary creative design logo illustration logo kuliner custom logo logo design logotype logo inspiration design logo
Download color palette

Hand lettering sempat trend beberapa tahun belakangan ini, yang merupakan seni menulis huruf dengan indah. Kalau dulu dikenal dengan istilah kaligrafi yang mengikuti aturan atau pakem kaligrafi yang berlaku, maka hand lettering lebih bersifat modern, free style sehingga para seniman bebas untuk menciptakan karya hand lettering sesuai dengan kreatifitasnya.
If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me

Imam Wijanarko
Imam Wijanarko

More by Imam Wijanarko

View profile
    • Like