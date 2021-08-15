lettering-logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hand lettering sempat trend beberapa tahun belakangan ini, yang merupakan seni menulis huruf dengan indah. Kalau dulu dikenal dengan istilah kaligrafi yang mengikuti aturan atau pakem kaligrafi yang berlaku, maka hand lettering lebih bersifat modern, free style sehingga para seniman bebas untuk menciptakan karya hand lettering sesuai dengan kreatifitasnya.
If you have dribbble invitation, please invite me