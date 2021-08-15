Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

Foldsy logo | Modern logo | F letter logo

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
  • Save
Foldsy logo | Modern logo | F letter logo folding symbol icon meaningful logo abstract logotype logo maker creative logo design logo designer logo design branding logo lettermark gradient colorful modern logo letter f f letter logo foldsy logo
Download color palette

Foldsy F letter modern logo design. (For Sale)
Please let me know your thoughts.

Here the design is a combination of Letter F and Fold.

FOR BUY OR ORDER NEW DESIGN
WhatsApp : +8801742445295
mainulhasansobuj22@gmail.com
Behance
Linkedin
Facebook
Instagram

Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer
Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

More by Mainul Hasan | Creative Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like