Elagk - Digital Pharmacy with Medical Services

Read Elagk case study from here:

https://www.khalifa.design/projects/elagk-med-tech

Elagk system is a complete set of integrated apps for the customer, pharmacy and the courier. It brings all the pharmacy needs in one place as the customer can search, compare and order medicines, upload prescriptions and have online pharmaceutical support.

Elagk provides you (as a consumer) with a variety of features that facilitate pharmacy shopping experience & medical advise through a well trained community pharmacists team.