Yusup Apandi

Single Page Website For Computer Services and Sales

Yusup Apandi
Yusup Apandi
  • Save
Single Page Website For Computer Services and Sales graphic design green white computer e-commerce web singlepage website ux ui
Download color palette

This website was created for my clients to sell computers and repair services for computer problems.
If you have suggestion for this design, please leave comment below, i really apriciate that, 😁.
Follow me on Instagram, Behance and Dribble (yusup_apandi18).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Yusup Apandi
Yusup Apandi

More by Yusup Apandi

View profile
    • Like