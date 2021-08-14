Cougar Logo

Juan Dioses

This is my first shot on dribbble. It was inspired by the logos made by Flashlogo Studio and Fathan, particularly these two:
https://dribbble.com/shots/16173507-Cat-Mask-Logo https://dribbble.com/shots/16239561-leopard-logo
The amazing refrence photo was taken by Brad Wilson. https://www.bradwilson.com/ART/AFFINITY/67

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
