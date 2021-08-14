Yusup Apandi

Single Web Page For SPKT Polres Sumedang

uiux web service indonesia red white e-goverment app ux ui design web design
This SPKT website is my thesis project.
The Integrated Police Service Center (SPKT) is a public service website in making reports of losses and incidents which are usually done by coming directly to the nearest police station, with the creation of this website it can facilitate reporting and delivery of information so as to create good governance.
*It's Only Design.
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
