Mood board for living room. Mood board is a visual presentation which should be done before started designing. It should contain the client ideas and put together in a single presentation. These mood boards helps the client to choose their designs better.
The client needs a living room with bright accent. So I picked furniture and some complementary furniture from Pinterest and made a collage. Indoor plants helps to keep the room fresh. Cushions with contrast color, bronze mirror, woven carpet, armchair gives a complete elegant look.
