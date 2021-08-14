Vaccine Landing Page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks 🙌
Today i want to share my exploration about Vaccination Landing Page. There are four features of this landing page, Vaccination counter, vaccine registration, Vaccination map, and the information of vaccine used by government
More Information about this shot : Here
What do you think ? Let me know in the comment section
Illustration : drawkit.io
Connect with me : Instagram
or E-mail me at : rikipangestu81@gmail.com