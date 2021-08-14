Riki Pangestu Aji

Vaccine Landing Page

vaccination appointment uiux product design flat health web blue landing page corona virus covid healthcare vaccine covid19 hospital medical design website ui
Hi Folks 🙌

Today i want to share my exploration about Vaccination Landing Page. There are four features of this landing page, Vaccination counter, vaccine registration, Vaccination map, and the information of vaccine used by government

What do you think ? Let me know in the comment section

Illustration : drawkit.io

