madeup.studio

MakeStuffUp.Info 2.0

madeup.studio
madeup.studio
  • Save
MakeStuffUp.Info 2.0 design branding australia space logo
Download color palette

A sneak peek into what we’ve been working on: the brand new logomark for the next evolution of MakeStuffUp.Info’s brand identity.

Instagram
LinkedIn

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
madeup.studio
madeup.studio

More by madeup.studio

View profile
    • Like