Thim

Landing Page Design - Website #DailyUI003

Thim
Thim
  • Save
Landing Page Design - Website #DailyUI003 003 website landing page on boarding furniture landing page design order online buy online online app animation branding uxui ux research mobile app online showcase dailyui 3d dailyuichallenge dailyui100days
Download color palette

Hello all! 👋

I take part in Daily UI Challenges,
It's my 3rd assignment to explore the landing page design - website. So I designed with the idea about buying and selling goods.

Don't forget to give feedback, Your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.
I would love to hear from you. You are all awesome! 🤘🏻Thank You!

Email me: thimtran209@gmail.com

Thim
Thim

More by Thim

View profile
    • Like