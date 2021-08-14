Landing Page Design - Website #DailyUI003

Hello all! 👋

I take part in Daily UI Challenges,

It's my 3rd assignment to explore the landing page design - website. So I designed with the idea about buying and selling goods.

Don't forget to give feedback, Your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.

I would love to hear from you. You are all awesome! 🤘🏻Thank You!

Email me: thimtran209@gmail.com