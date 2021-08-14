Mike Banom

Drive Coffee Monaco Mocha | 360 Rotation

Drive Coffee Monaco Mocha | 360 Rotation coffee 360 rotation animation studio photography photography
Another label we designed and photographed for Drive Coffee. Details showing all sides of the can. This one is a dairy-free cold brew mocha with less than 10g of sugar.

Photography & Animation by:
Design by:
Lisa Champ

