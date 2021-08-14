Malak Zia Nasir

Two.CX Logo Concepts

Malak Zia Nasir
Malak Zia Nasir
  • Save
Two.CX Logo Concepts minimal gradient number lime green symbol design vector debutshot concept logo identity branding
Download color palette

Two.CX Brand Identity: Logo Concept based on ideas

Malak Zia Nasir
Malak Zia Nasir

More by Malak Zia Nasir

View profile
    • Like