Tony Nguyen

Soliar - Architecture Blog

Tony Nguyen
Tony Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Soliar - Architecture Blog landing page article typography mobile magazine ui design ui kit news daily architecture template design creative minimal interface ux ui blog news
Soliar - Architecture Blog landing page article typography mobile magazine ui design ui kit news daily architecture template design creative minimal interface ux ui blog news
Soliar - Architecture Blog landing page article typography mobile magazine ui design ui kit news daily architecture template design creative minimal interface ux ui blog news
Download color palette
  1. preview1.jpg
  2. preview2.jpg
  3. preview3.jpg

Hi friends, this is a web design for minimal blog & News.
Thanks for your time and have a good day.

🚀Download on Envato Elements

---

Elements Template
Themeforest
Facebook
Behance
Instagram

Tony Nguyen
Tony Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Tony Nguyen

View profile
    • Like