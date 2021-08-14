Chiemelie

TGIF

TGIF branding typography design
Flyer design to boast sales for client.
The happy man is just to show potential customers how happy they'll be when they patronise the business.
Yellow is the business colour.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
