Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this about Food Delivery App 🍔. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to show your love and share your feedback. Thank you for your attention and have a nice day🌞

I am ready to create something wonderful for you!

👉Let’s Talk: iamwaleedshabbir@gmail.com