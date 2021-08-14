Ohnorr

#DailyUI 015 On/Off Switch

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 015 On/Off Switch home app onoff switch illustration app ui dailyui design branding
Download color palette

"Design an On/Off Switch. Consider what's being turned on/off and how it should be done. " :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like