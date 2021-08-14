Haeder Ali

Vaccine App Concept

Haeder Ali
Haeder Ali
  • Save
Vaccine App Concept mobileapp design covid-19 vaccine ui
Download color palette

Hi folks!

I make new exploration about vaccine COVID-19.
What do you think?
feel free to leave feedback, and don't forget to like it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Haeder Ali
Haeder Ali

More by Haeder Ali

View profile
    • Like