Alaa Ali

Elgimeay Roastery Packaging2

Alaa Ali
Alaa Ali
  • Save
Elgimeay Roastery Packaging2 branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone, here's our Coffee Product business project that we've done.
Elgimeay Roastery Logo is coffee roastery business that located on Egypt focused on roastery coffee products that serves a special turkish's coffee beans product .

catch me on instagram & Behance
https://www.instagram.com/alaakhamis16/
https://www.behance.net/alaakhamis16

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Alaa Ali
Alaa Ali

More by Alaa Ali

View profile
    • Like