Big Sur Icons - Missing Icons

Big Sur Icons - Missing Icons
The inconsistency of non-App Store 3rd party apps not having a square backing cards was killing me, so I filled up my dock with some needed icons. iMovie, Chrome, GIMP, Android File Transfer, Spotify, VLC, Zoom, Teams, The Unarchiver, Dolphin, uTorrent, and Ableton Live

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
