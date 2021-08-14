bhar_uix

DailyUi - Music Player

bhar_uix
bhar_uix
  • Save
DailyUi - Music Player light dark artist music app player ui neumorphism equalizer spotify clean playlist minimal ux ui design player concept podcast song music music player
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for a music player App.

What do you think about it? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.
Thank you for watching!
press [L] if love it! ❤️

bhar_uix
bhar_uix

More by bhar_uix

View profile
    • Like