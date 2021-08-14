Ayomide Ajibade

Playrr music web

Ayomide Ajibade
Ayomide Ajibade
  • Save
Playrr music web logo illustration design mobile design mobile ui design mobile app design ui mobile ui ui design uiux
Download color palette

Hello peeps, here's my concept of the music player website.
Feedbacks are welcome 😊

Ayomide Ajibade
Ayomide Ajibade

More by Ayomide Ajibade

View profile
    • Like