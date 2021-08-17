Shogun Customers Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed this super minimalist customers page for the new Shogun site.
I wanted to keep this page really clean, and find a way to highlight our enterprise case studies that spoke to the dark-mode branding of our enterprise product.
Check out the live page here 🎉🎉
Hit 'L' if you like it! Also have a nice day :)