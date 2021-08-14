Ian Irwan Wismoyo

Strippy - Bold Futuristic Fonts

Strippy - Bold Futuristic Fonts
Inspired from the bold and loud visual statements from the 90s poster and graphic design trend, makes Strippy can’t hold itself to be born in this universe.

A clean, square, and bold form of body, makes Strippy is the simple way to go to shot your statement louder and wider.

Get the License here :
https://justfontyou.com/shop/fonts/strippy-bold-futuristic-fonts/

