isabel i ☺

Daily Design #5

isabel i ☺
isabel i ☺
  • Save
Daily Design #5 tshirt design horror horror movies apparel design shirt design typography graphic design
Download color palette

A shirt for the movie critters
Typefaces:
 Antica 
Modesto Text

isabel i ☺
isabel i ☺

More by isabel i ☺

View profile
    • Like