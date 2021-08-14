Josh Kirk

Venture capital company home page

Josh Kirk
Josh Kirk
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The home page scene is made from a video chopped into frames with ffmpeg, rendered on a canvas element and bound to scroll. A custom, angled clip path slider snaps to the current slide, and clicking the footer elements takes the user seamlessly to the next page.

Josh Kirk
Josh Kirk
I'm a creative full stack developer and this is my scrapbook
Hire Me

More by Josh Kirk

View profile
    • Like