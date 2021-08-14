Mahnoor

Musical Orchestra Minimal Poster

This is a poster for a musical orchestra for a personal project designed on illustrator. The design has the letters "m u s i c a l o r c h e s t r a " spread in the middle along side squares and rectangles .

