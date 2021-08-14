Mahnoor

Abstract Art Contest Poster

Abstract Art Contest Poster abstract art photoshop illustrator graphic design creative poster poster design
This is a personal project I made using photoshop and illustrator. The image has a background pattern , a semi circular text designed on illustrator . The rest work is done on photoshop.

