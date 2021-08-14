👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Logo design for QUIENS™️
QUIENS is a fitness club that provides efficient and productive fitness training in a CALM and SECURE environment to enable members overcome barriers to health, fitness and fulfil their human potential.
Fitness starts with the mind
It is all about mental, physical balance and ability to execute our daily activities with optimal performance, endurance and strenght.
Check out the link below for the full project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124969857/QUIENS-Logo-design?share=1
Need a logo design?
Let's make a mark together!
toskedesign@gmail.com