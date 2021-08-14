Single CD Cover- Scared To Be Lonely

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a fan art single cover that I designed for the song Scared To Be Lonely using Adobe Photoshop. The cover is in dark cover complying by the theme of the song . The background picture depicts the lost passion described in the song where as the fading flower in the background is symbolizing that the beauty of their relationship faded. (as in the lyrics of the song)