Folorunso Tosin

Rothenam - Logo design

Folorunso Tosin
Folorunso Tosin
  • Save
Rothenam - Logo design construction logo constructionlogo graphic design engineering building construction icon design vector branding brand identity logo identity logo design
Download color palette

Rothenam™️ is a leading construction company offering integrated construction solution and related services with a high level of technical expertise that enables them to implement state-of-art projects ⚒️ and surpass clientele expectation.

Check link for full project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122631897/Rothenam-Logo-Design

Hope you're doing well my friends🙃

Need a logo design?

Let's make a mark together!
Toskedesign@gmail.com

Folorunso Tosin
Folorunso Tosin

More by Folorunso Tosin

View profile
    • Like