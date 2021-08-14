Mahnoor

Perfume Box Packaging

Mahnoor
Mahnoor
  • Save
Perfume Box Packaging label design packaging design minimalistic feminine design feminine box design perfume box design box label graphic design design branding box packaging design box packaging box design
Download color palette

These perfume packaging boxes were designed for a feminine audience using adobe photoshop . The design has used custom brushes and blending modes effectively to create the final look. The background colors were chosen light to represent feminine product . Additionally the butterflies and flowers were also chosen since they represent beauty. All the elements used in the design are carefully chosen for young females as target audience.

Mahnoor
Mahnoor

More by Mahnoor

View profile
    • Like