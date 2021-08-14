Beauty Cosmetics Wix Premium Theme | BUY NOW

The Beauty, Hair Salon Wix Premium theme comes with several custom prebuilt pages and layouts which furthermore helps your website building easier. It has multiple designs with testimonials, timing, pricing plans for men & women, full-screen sliders, custom content for inner pages with different layouts for making instantly.

Above all, this hair Store theme is Fully Responsive and Flexible that scales and displays your website content Retina-Ready perfectly in most of the devices. And also, this theme is completely Searching Engine Optimized.

Theme Framework:

Mobile-Friendly theme

Fully Responsive theme

Visit the Link for Live Preview:

https://atifsaeedarts.wixsite.com/triss-hair-store