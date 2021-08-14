Wix Kreatives

Beauty Cosmetics Wix Premium Theme | BUY NOW

Wix Kreatives
Wix Kreatives
  • Save
Beauty Cosmetics Wix Premium Theme | BUY NOW buy wix theme premium theme beauty salon wix theme beauty cosmetics wix theme mobile responsive wix theme wix website theme wix preimum theme website design
Download color palette

The Beauty, Hair Salon Wix Premium theme comes with several custom prebuilt pages and layouts which furthermore helps your website building easier. It has multiple designs with testimonials, timing, pricing plans for men & women, full-screen sliders, custom content for inner pages with different layouts for making instantly.

Above all, this hair Store theme is Fully Responsive and Flexible that scales and displays your website content Retina-Ready perfectly in most of the devices. And also, this theme is completely Searching Engine Optimized.

Theme Framework:

Mobile-Friendly theme
Fully Responsive theme

Visit the Link for Live Preview:
https://atifsaeedarts.wixsite.com/triss-hair-store

Wix Kreatives
Wix Kreatives

More by Wix Kreatives

View profile
    • Like