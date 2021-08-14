FORHAD AHAMMED

Luxury Car Rental App Concept

FORHAD AHAMMED
FORHAD AHAMMED
  • Save
Luxury Car Rental App Concept ecommerce car shop concept iphone app application application app design app mobaile mobile app app ui uiux ux ui rental app rent a car rent interface user interface design services
Download color palette

This is Conceptzilla. Our job is to make the lives of startup founders easier by providing them with design services half the market price.

Today, we have for you a car rental app concept that you can easily turn into a real-life working app. What’s different about it is that it’s an hourly rental but it focuses on premium vehicles only. A great way to try nicer cars than you thought possible without it costing an arm and a leg.

Like it? Or do you have another idea? We can design it for you. Get in touch
contact me :forhadahamed20@gmail.com

FORHAD AHAMMED
FORHAD AHAMMED

More by FORHAD AHAMMED

View profile
    • Like