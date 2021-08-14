Luxury Car Rental App Concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is Conceptzilla. Our job is to make the lives of startup founders easier by providing them with design services half the market price.
Today, we have for you a car rental app concept that you can easily turn into a real-life working app. What’s different about it is that it’s an hourly rental but it focuses on premium vehicles only. A great way to try nicer cars than you thought possible without it costing an arm and a leg.
Like it? Or do you have another idea? We can design it for you. Get in touch
contact me :forhadahamed20@gmail.com