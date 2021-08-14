Samantha Cox

Sunflower

Samantha Cox
Samantha Cox
  • Save
Sunflower sun earth planet plant simple branding graphic design design redbubble yellow flower easy logo minimalist kawaii cute sunflower
Download color palette

Sunflowers are my favorite flower. I love how they always look to the sun. They are magnificent things.

Samantha Cox
Samantha Cox

More by Samantha Cox

View profile
    • Like