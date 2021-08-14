Silas Fisher

Detailed graffiti with 3D

Detailed graffiti with 3D
Hello guys
I made this piece yesterday and I am very exited to share it with you all.
A detailed piece, this is approximately this level you will get for a commission

I will be very grateful if you support me by liking, commenting or sharing my work

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
