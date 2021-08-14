Silas Fisher

Graffiti guy, with lettering

Graffiti guy, with lettering
For this character and the so called piece, I got inspiration from the street community. I made it for the danish after-school in the town Flakkebjerg which I hold very dear

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
