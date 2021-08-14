Bloom 2 DTIYS - After seeing such stunning artwork from the community for RossDraws’ Bloom 2 DTIYS art challenge, I was so inspired to join in and draw this beautiful character in my style! While painting this scene, I took a lot of inspiration from my favourite anime series, especially the touches of light through the clouds and cherry blossoms - I had so much fun working on this portrait and I can’t wait to join more DTIYS challenges!