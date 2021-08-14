Jaden Taylor

Bloom 2 DTIYS

Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor
  • Save
Bloom 2 DTIYS fan art art challenge dtiys anime drawing drawing portrait character anime character anime girl anime style anime art anime design illustration art illustration digital illustration digital art artwork digitalart art
Download color palette

Bloom 2 DTIYS - After seeing such stunning artwork from the community for RossDraws’ Bloom 2 DTIYS art challenge, I was so inspired to join in and draw this beautiful character in my style! While painting this scene, I took a lot of inspiration from my favourite anime series, especially the touches of light through the clouds and cherry blossoms - I had so much fun working on this portrait and I can’t wait to join more DTIYS challenges!

Jaden Taylor
Jaden Taylor

More by Jaden Taylor

View profile
    • Like