Mobile Banking App | monobank Investment

Mobile Banking App | monobank Investment
Hey dribbblers 👋🏼

I would like to show you the concept of investment part of Ukrainian Bank - monobank.
I have tried to use the same stylistic in App, and added some additional stuff,
Will be glad to see your feedback ✌🏼

Meow to everybody ! 🐾

UI/UX Designer

