David-Alexandre Bannon

Rolodex card interaction effect

Rolodex card interaction effect stats chart bar design interaction ux saas gradient mesh sales management dashboard cards card flat motion graphics animation ui
Simple rolodex card interaction I made inspired by a tutorial by Danny Sapio.

🔨 Tools: Figma and Photoshop
🔠 Font: Gilroy
🚀 Inspiration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U0uYSKPs3w&ab_channel=DannySapio
💼 Link to my portfolio: https://dabannon.myportfolio.com/case-studies

