Rich Scott

Fresh Start

Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Hire Me
  • Save
Fresh Start start fresh credit-card book self-help debt emerge cocoon design cover pixel butterfly transformation
Fresh Start start fresh credit-card book self-help debt emerge cocoon design cover pixel butterfly transformation
Download color palette
  1. FreshStart.png
  2. FreshStart2.png

I had the privilege of designing a book cover for a client of mine after creating his original logo 10 years ago.

Rich Scott
Rich Scott
Unique, fresh and timeless design solutions since 2007

More by Rich Scott

View profile
    • Like