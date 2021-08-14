Jorge Villegas

Food recipe app

Jorge Villegas
Jorge Villegas
Hire Me
  • Save
Food recipe app ux ios figma recipe food design product mobile iphone ui
Food recipe app ux ios figma recipe food design product mobile iphone ui
Food recipe app ux ios figma recipe food design product mobile iphone ui
Download color palette
  1. Food app.png
  2. Food app 2.png
  3. Food app 3.png

I've been using Sketch for the past 7-8 years. As we all know, Figma is gaining popularity FAST 💨 so I wanted to give it a try.

Struggling with the keyboard shortcuts but Figma is pretty sweet 😬

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Jorge Villegas
Jorge Villegas
Available for web/mobile design projects.
Hire Me

More by Jorge Villegas

View profile
    • Like