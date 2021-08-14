Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anupa Dhakal

Landing page design (#dailyui)

Landing page design (#dailyui) online order books order landing page dailyui illustration icon contrast ui ux design
A modern design landing page made just for books selected.

Through a detailed searching on dribble, google and pinterest. Some inspiration was taken from something that looked authentic to become a landing page. The landing page was designed as a fun challenge.

