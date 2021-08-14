Winston Scully

Carrero Guitars Branding

Winston Scully
Winston Scully
  • Save
Carrero Guitars Branding graphic design guitar illustration illustration custom type logo custom typography lettering guitar company script logo logo design branding guitar
Download color palette

Recent branding work for my friend who is starting a custom guitar company! If you're looking for a custom logotype, contact my studio at theofficeofhotcoffee.com

Winston Scully
Winston Scully

More by Winston Scully

View profile
    • Like