Isaar Tahir

Parallax Effect

Isaar Tahir
Isaar Tahir
  • Save
Download color palette

Illustration created in Procreate App and animated in Adobe After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Isaar Tahir
Isaar Tahir
Product Designer & Illustrator based in New York.

More by Isaar Tahir

View profile
    • Like