Gregory Grigoriou

CANVAS cannabis logo

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
  • Save
CANVAS cannabis logo cbd hemp weed label container packaging branding identity logo design logodesign leaf logos logo canvas native indian teepee tribal cannabis cannabis leaf
Download color palette

Pitch I'm making for a Lakota cannabis company. This one may be available soon so DM if you want to get on the wait list for it.

Gregory Grigoriou
Gregory Grigoriou
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gregory Grigoriou

View profile
    • Like