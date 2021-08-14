Ojugbeli Mercy

Landing Page design for a plant shop

Ojugbeli Mercy
Ojugbeli Mercy
  • Save
Landing Page design for a plant shop design ux figma uiux app
Download color palette

A landing page design concept for a plant shop

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Ojugbeli Mercy
Ojugbeli Mercy

More by Ojugbeli Mercy

View profile
    • Like