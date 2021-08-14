Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eszter Schuffert

Lucky Cat

Lucky Cat japanese lucky cat sketchapp sketch illustration japan
An illustration I did for a Japanese learning app I designed about a year ago. I thought this would be nice as an empty state since the red circle on white background should remind the user of the flag of Japan.
I thought about adding a cat also - the cat represents happiness and luck. This cat certainly is very happy and welcomes everyone looking at her.

Program used: Sketch

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
