Beauté Concept Logo

This is a conceptual cosmetic line for women. The design demanded both elegance and sophistication. This was a design challenge, and to overcome it, I had to come up with a very unique type of design.

The logo showcases an abstract-mark of a pearl in between two shells. The mark also symbolizes a flower with all its petals spread out in a fan-like manner. Both pearls and flowers have been famously known for idolizing feminine beauty. The logotype uses typography which is clean and simple. The typeface exudes a professional and feminine vibe altogether.