Beauté Concept Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a conceptual cosmetic line for women. The design demanded both elegance and sophistication. This was a design challenge, and to overcome it, I had to come up with a very unique type of design.
The logo showcases an abstract-mark of a pearl in between two shells. The mark also symbolizes a flower with all its petals spread out in a fan-like manner. Both pearls and flowers have been famously known for idolizing feminine beauty. The logotype uses typography which is clean and simple. The typeface exudes a professional and feminine vibe altogether.